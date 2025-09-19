A man suffered a serious head injury after an early morning street fight with a woman reportedly involving a “meat cleaver”.

Blood on the street in Forton Road | Stuart Vaizey

A woman, 36, has been arrested on attempted murder following the altercation which left “blood all over a parked car” in Forton Road, Fratton, around 1am on Friday morning.

A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital with a “serious” head injury. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police raced to the scene and cordoned off the area last night. Police remain in the area today with a forensic team on scene as officers continue to door knock, locals have reported.

A witness said: “There was a fight between a man and a woman...a meat cleaver was involved. There was blood all over a parked car. The road is sealed off with forensics there.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a serious assault on Forton Road in Portsmouth just after 1am this morning (Friday 19 September).

“Emergency services attended and located a man in his 50s with a serious head injury, who was taken to hospital for treatment by the ambulance service. An investigation has been launched and enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.

“As part of our investigation, a 36-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. She remains in police custody at this time.”