He then used her details to get in touch with her using his personal phone.

Green arranged to meet up with the woman, referred to as Miss A to protect her identity, in the early hours after he had finished his shift a few months later when they kissed and he performed a sex act on her, the tribunal heard.

Hampshire police PC Dominic Green was found guilty of gross misconduct for pursuing a 'vulnerable' model on the Isle of Wight

The hearing was told he committed a second act of gross misconduct by attempting to dissuade Miss A from participating in the investigation against him.

A Hampshire police spokesman said that the panel found that Green would have been dismissed from the force had he not already resigned.

Barnabas Branston, representing Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, told the hearing: ‘The first allegation relates to his meeting a young, physically attractive female when he and a colleague were on duty and seized the untaxed vehicle that she was driving in the early evening of March 19, 2019.

‘She was a model and claimed to have thousands of followers on Instagram and Facebook. She disclosed that she had recently had problems with depression and PC Green suggested the name of a counsellor.

‘Having met that young female and having taken her details, PC Green contacted her from his mobile phone and viewed her modelling photographs online.

‘Over a period of several months he engaged in inappropriate and flirty correspondence, including asking her for a “bath selfie” and referring to how attractive she looked in her modelling shots in swimwear and underwear.’

Mr Branston continued: ‘This was an evolving relationship over a period of many months and that must therefore have involved a degree of planning/predatory steps with the malign intent of sexual gratification; the behaviour extended over a significant period of time, the female was vulnerable and there is a significant degree of national concern about this type of conduct.’

He said Green should have known Miss A was classed as vulnerable because she suffered from depression.

Mr Branston added: ‘The officer's conduct has significantly crossed the line of acceptable behaviour into the realms of gross misconduct.’

Miss A said she agreed on a night in June or July that year to meet Green in his hatchback outside her home at about 2am, when they began kissing.

She said she had been out drinking and had used cannabis and cocaine but was coherent and happy to meet him.

Miss A said: ‘We were kissing and snogging and he had his hands on my face and kissing my neck and he guided me over and I went willingly on top of him and straddled him with my back to the steering wheel.’

