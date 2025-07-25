Two prolific burglars have been locked up after taking part in a remorseless two-month crime spree across four counties last year.

Terence O’Reilly, 23, and James Carthy, 33, carried out burglaries across Surrey, Hampshire, Kent, and Sussex between August and October 2024. The offences included crimes in Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Petersfield.

O’Reilly would often be the one to approach the house first, wearing a cap and a mask, and knock or ring the doorbell to check if anyone was inside. Once satisfied the house was empty, he and Carthy would break in through rear doors and windows.

Terence O’Reilly and James Carthy | Surrey Police

The pair used covid-style surgical face masks to conceal their identities while they ransacked homes looking for safes, loose cash and jewellery. The pair also stole expensive cars and designer handbags.

A distinctive modified silver Audi S3 with its front grille and badge painted black was seen in multiple CCTV clips at or close to the scenes of the offences.

The car was also seen at the scene of a burglary in Billingshurst in September 2024, where a rare Mercedes E43 AMG was stolen.

The Mercedes was recovered several weeks later stuck in a ford in Bordon, likely dumped after the driver misjudged the level of the water. A sledgehammer was found inside.

The pair were caught on 2 October 2024, after the silver Audi made off from police in Hascombe, the driver and passenger discarding a Louis Vuitton and Chanel handbag and a dirty pillowcase containing jewellery out of the window before decamping a few minutes later.

Officers swarmed the area and they were soon cornered. A police dog kept O'Reilly at bay on a hillside long enough for officers to detain him, and Carthy was found trying to hide from police under a bridge in the nearby river.

Carthy and O’Reilly had discarded some of their clothes and shoes when they ran from police and covered the inside of the car with bleach in an attempt to cover their tracks.

Inside the Audi officers found two baseball caps, a crowbar, a chisel, a pickaxe, and a pair of Covid-style surgical face masks.

At Guildford Crown Court, Terence O’Reilly, of Cranleigh, was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and theft of motor vehicle.

James Carthy, of Dunsfold, was sentenced to six years imprisonment for burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and theft of motor vehicle.

The pair carried out nine burglaries, three attempted burglaries and a vehicle theft across Surrey, Hampshire, Kent, and Sussex. O’Reilly was also found guilty of a further nine offences – six burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and a further vehicle theft – across Hampshire, Sussex, and Berkshire.

O’Reilly and Carthy are also both subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO), a court order designed to stop persons from engaging in further serious criminal activity by setting restrictions on their behaviour and outlining conditions they need to adhere to.

Investigating officer DC McBain said: "This was a challenging case of organised criminality spanning the Southeast. Carthy and O’Reilly showed no remorse or regard for the effects of their crimes and locking them up will prevent many more burglaries."