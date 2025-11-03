£20,000 reward for information on murder of homeless man found in woodland

A £20,000 reward is on offer for information following the murder of a homeless man found in woodland.

Ernest Deputat’s body was found at Southampton Common | Hants police

The Crimestoppers appeal is for information about 45-year-old Ernest Deputat, whose body was found on Wednesday 8 October at Southampton Common by a member of the public.

His body was close to the wildlife reserve in the centre of the common, north of the Ornamental Lake. Investigators have said there was also evidence of a fire.

Ernest was a Polish national, who was living off-grid and known to the homeless community in the city. His family have been notified, and a murder investigation has been launched by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. At this time, no suspects or motive have been established.

Police said: “The tragedy has deeply affected both the victim’s loved ones and the wider community. With a significant reward now on offer, Crimestoppers is urging anyone with information, no matter how minor it may seem, to come forward anonymously.”

Police added: “Do you have any information which could help? You can tell Crimestoppers what you know and remain 100% anonymous - guaranteed. Call them free on 0800 555 111 or fill in their online for on their website.

“Anonymity: Crimestoppers guarantees complete anonymity, meaning that people who call or contact them online can pass on what they know without ever giving any personal details. Computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility.

“Claiming a reward: The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. A reward code must be asked for when calling the charity on 0800 555 111. If you contact Crimestoppers via their online form anonymously, the 'keeping in contact’ facility must be used and a reward code must be requested on your initial contact.”