Three people arrested after 200 cannabis plants found at Southsea address

Three people have been arrested after 200 cannabis plants were found at a Southsea address.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannabis factory in Henderson Road, Southsea | Hants police

Police stormed a residential address in Henderson Road on Sunday before discovering the “cannabis factory”.

Two males aged 28 and 20 and one female aged 36 were arrested at the scene and are currently in custody being quizzed by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Portsmouth Police post on Facebook quoting chief inspector Sam Warne said: “A scene remains on with police presence at the address whilst we work to make the premises safe, gather evidence and remove somewhere in excess of 200 cannabis plants.

“Drug cultivation and supply of drugs in Portsmouth supports organised crime gangs who grip our communities with misery and violence and so it is essential that we target this area to make Portsmouth safer.

“I have never been one to sit back and let people control our communities and I won't change my style of policing now. You can fully expect to see more of this activity from my officers as we will continue to target those that cause the most harm to Portsmouth. Drug suppliers you are not welcome in Portsmouth.”