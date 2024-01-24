Massive pub scrap leaves two women and man in hospital with head injuries

Police said a “large number of people” were involved in the punch-up on Saturday 20 January between 10.30pm and 11.45pm, at the leafy Royal Oak public house on Liphook Road in Bordon.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended reports of a disturbance involving a large number of people. Two women and a man were injured during the incident and required hospital treatment for head and facial injuries.

“We are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help with our investigation. To contact us, please call 101 quoting reference 44240029069, or go online to report via How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”