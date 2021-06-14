Public urged to call 999 and not approach man wanted back behind bars for breaching licence terms

Wanted: Daniel Cannon

Police are on the hunt for Bognor criminal Daniel Cannon, 31, who is described as white with a large build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was released from prison on licence in May 2019 after serving a term for false imprisonment.

He is known to have links to Chichester, Selsey and the Bognor areas.

A police statement said: ‘If you see Cannon, or know where he is, do not approach him but call police on 999.

‘You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

