Public urged to call 999 and not approach man wanted back behind bars for breaching licence terms

THE public are being urged to call 999 and ‘not approach’ a man with links to Chichester who is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release licence.
Police are on the hunt for Bognor criminal Daniel Cannon, 31, who is described as white with a large build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He was released from prison on licence in May 2019 after serving a term for false imprisonment.
He is known to have links to Chichester, Selsey and the Bognor areas.
A police statement said: ‘If you see Cannon, or know where he is, do not approach him but call police on 999.
‘You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’