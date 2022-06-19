Jack McRae, 29, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Friday.

Earlier this month, he was found guilty by jury of one count of rape of a woman aged 16 or over, one count of false imprisonment, four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two counts of criminal damage to the value of £5,000 or less.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack McRae, 29, was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

McRae, of Golden Grove, Southampton, has to serve eight years on license in addition to his prison term.

Appearing at Southampton Crown Court, McRae also has to sign the sex offenders register for life.

One count of assault of a woman in her 20s took place on November 25, 2020, in the Itchen area.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘McRae punched her multiple times in the face, head and body, continuing to do so after she had been knocked unconscious.’

The other seven offences were committed against another woman in her 20s, between October and November 2020, in the Mansbridge area of Southampton.

Criminal damage incidents involved McRae stabbing a sofa and a cushion on one occasion, and a phone on another, with a knife he carried.

Speaking of the attacking on the woman, the Hampshire Constabulary statement said: ‘During the assaults he punched, kicked and bit her, and stabbed her with the knife – and on one occasion he said “If I could get away with killing you, I would.”’

McRae raped the woman in November, and locked her in her flat for a week.

Both women reported McRae’s crimes to the police on November 28, 2020, and have been supported by specialist officers since.

Detective constable Amanda Linden-Jones, from Operation Amberstone, which investigates serious sexual offences, was the lead officer in the case along with police staff investigator Tiffany Burrows, from Western Investigations.

DC Linden-Jones said: ‘Firstly we would like to commend the bravery of these women, who were subjected to harrowing levels of abuse at the hands of this monster.

‘The woman who was raped told us that in that moment, she thought she was going to die.

‘After all they had been through, to find the inner strength to speak to us and help us put him behind bars is inspirational.

‘As a result of their courage, McRae is in a place where he can no longer inflict such horrific abuse on other women.

‘We hope this sentence sends a strong message to the public that we will do all in our power to prevent violence against women and girls, support victims and relentlessly pursue offenders.’