Alan Harris and James Latter, both aged 32 and based at Lewes, and Ahmet Yapicioz, 55, based at Gatwick, were sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday.

Two of them crashed into a red Ford Fiesta at high speeds in Chilgrove near Chichester.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: César Moreno Huerta

The driver, an 80-year-old man from Chichester, and his passenger, were injured.

Both riders also suffered multiple injuries.

The off-duty officers were seen travelling south towards Chichester, on Saturday July 11, 2020, at approximately 1.20pm.

They were summonsed to court to face a charge for dangerous driving,

Yapicioz and Harris were also summonsed with driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles an hour.

All three officers pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 7.

They were sentenced to nine months in jail, with a suspended sentence of 18 months.

Harris, Latter, and Yapicioz, have also been disqualified from driving for 18 months – requiring an extended retest to get back on the roads.

Costs and victim surcharge of £500 also has to be paid, as well as completing 200 hours of unpaid work.

Superintendent James Collis, head of roads policing, said: ‘Sussex Police strives to keep people safe on our roads and the reckless actions of these three individuals has caused harm to both themselves and others.

‘They have rightly been held to account for their behaviour and we will continue to take action against all those that break the law and endanger the lives of others.

‘These officers have failed to maintain the high standards Sussex Police expects of all its officers, on and off duty, and an internal misconduct investigation will now be completed.