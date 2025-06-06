Residents in a road where a woman’s body was found have been quizzed by police after a murder probe was launched.

Locals have expressed their shock and sadness at the horrible turn of events on Wadham Road, North End, where the woman’s body was found at an address around 7.30am on Thursday.

A large white forensic tent was put up in a garden while several police vehicles were at the scene last night as officers carried out enquiries.

Police launch murder probe in Wadham Road after woman’s body found | Supplied

Last night, the force said they were treating the woman’s death as “suspicious”. No other details about her age or if she lived at the address have been released currently and no one has been arrested at this stage.

A police spokesperson told The News on Thursday: “We were called at 7:37am on Thursday 5 June to a report that the body of a woman had been located at a house on Wadham Road in Portsmouth.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish what happened, the death is currently being treated as suspicious. The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out regular patrols in the area and anyone with questions or concerns can speak to these uniformed officers.”

Now it has been revealed how police have been speaking to locals as they try to establish details over the mysterious death. One person said: “(Officers) questioned all of us in the road. (I) didn't hear a thing.”

Meanwhile, others have revealed their shock at the death. One woman, writing on social media, said: “My condolences to the family. Portsmouth is my home town. So this hits hard.”

Another person wrote: “Thoughts and prayers are with her family at this sad time.”

A third person posted: “Much love to the family.”

While others described the incident as “horrible” with thoughts going out to the “poor lady”.