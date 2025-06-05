Woman's body found at Portsmouth home as murder probe launched

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman’s body was found at a Portsmouth address today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A white forensic tent was seen outside a house in Wadham Road after a woman’s body was found | Supplied

A large police presence descended on Wadham Road, North End, around 7.30am this morning with a white forensic tent placed in the front garden of a property as officers carried out enquiries.

The force said they are treating the woman’s death as “suspicious”. No other details about her age or if she lived at the address have been released currently. No one has been arrested at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around five police vehicles were seen in the road this evening with officers spotted conducting enquiries in nearby roads, including in North End Avenue.

Confirming a murder probe was underway, a police spokesperson told The News: “We were called at 7:37am on Thursday 5 June to a report that the body of a woman had been located at a house on Wadham Road in Portsmouth.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish what happened, the death is currently being treated as suspicious. The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out regular patrols in the area and anyone with questions or concerns can speak to these uniformed officers.”