M27 crash in queues caused by roadworks 'overrunning' in Portsmouth

A crash has taken place on the M27 heading towards Portsmouth in queues caused by roadworks that have overrun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

nw

As reported, engineers at National Highways are restoring two bridges at the Hilsea interchange for junction 12 of the M27 in a project which only started on Thursday June 5 and is expected to last until November.

The works saw the first overnight closure last night as lane one was closed between 8pm and 6am. However, roadworks have overrun causing severe delays for rush hour drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it has been reported a crash taken place in the queues caused by the delayed works. AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound after J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). An accident has occurred in the queues for the roadworks further up near J12.”

The AA said of the works: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to overrunning roadworks on M27 Eastbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Works were meant to finish at 6am this morning.”