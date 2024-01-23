Men due in court over botched robbery at Portsmouth jewellers where nothing taken
Two men are due in court following a botched robbery at a jewellers in Portsmouth on Sunday morning.
Police were called just after 11.05am to a report a man with a crowbar had caused damage to one of the jewellery cases at Goldsmiths jewellers in the Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth. Nothing was taken, no-one was hurt, and he left with another man who was waiting on a scrambler bike outside.
About 10 minutes later two men matching the same description on a scrambler bike stole fuel and cigarettes from the Shell garage on Eastern Road. "As part of our enquiries a 37-year-old man was subsequently arrested in Waterlooville and a 42-year-old man who was located with a motorbike was arrested in Havant," a police spokesperson said.
Steven Anthony Brimecome, 37, of Milton Road in Portsmouth, was charged with attempted robbery, making off without making payment, theft from a shop, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and assaulting an emergency worker. Stuart Simmons, 42, of Kingscott Road in Cosham, was charged with attempted robbery, dangerous driving, making off without making payment, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and theft from a shop.
Both have been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 23 January).