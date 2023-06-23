Scabies-suffering shoplifter with 126 offences to her name who vowed to prove innocence for court no-show fails to turn up again
As reported last month, nuisance shoplifter Ria Clarke, of St Michael’s Road, did not turn up at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 5 to be sentenced for her latest round of thieving after claiming she was unable to attend due to suffering with scabies, a contagious skin condition.
This was after the 38-year-old had been given an ‘opportunity’ to keep her liberty at a previous hearing. Judge David Melville KC took a dim view of Clarke’s no-show last month and rejected an application to adjourn the case – instead serving a warrant on the elusive Clarke.
Judge Melville said at the time: ‘She was given a significant opportunity last time. This is someone with 126 offences to their name. She’s had her run of luck. I order a warrant not backed for bail.’
Now six weeks later Clarke has failed to show at the crown court once again. Another warrant has been issued to bring Clarke to justice.
