News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Scabies-suffering shoplifter with 126 offences to her name who vowed to prove innocence for court no-show fails to turn up again

A thief with 126 offences to her name who previously vowed to prove her absence at court was due to her suffering with scabies has failed to show up once again for her sentence hearing.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:01 BST

As reported last month, nuisance shoplifter Ria Clarke, of St Michael’s Road, did not turn up at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 5 to be sentenced for her latest round of thieving after claiming she was unable to attend due to suffering with scabies, a contagious skin condition.

READ NOW: Man flashes children

This was after the 38-year-old had been given an ‘opportunity’ to keep her liberty at a previous hearing. Judge David Melville KC took a dim view of Clarke’s no-show last month and rejected an application to adjourn the case – instead serving a warrant on the elusive Clarke.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge Melville said at the time: ‘She was given a significant opportunity last time. This is someone with 126 offences to their name. She’s had her run of luck. I order a warrant not backed for bail.’

Now six weeks later Clarke has failed to show at the crown court once again. Another warrant has been issued to bring Clarke to justice.

SEE ALSO: Crash arrest

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.