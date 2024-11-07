School thrown into lockdown as menacing teenager detained by police
Police were called to Crestwood Community School in Eastleigh at 12.15pm amid safety fears - with pupils kept inside the school grounds until officers deemed there was no threat.
A spokesperson for Hampshire police said: “As part of our enquiries, a 15-year-old boy from Eastleigh was detained by officers and staff, being returned to an alternative address and spoken to by local officers.
“To reassure the community, there is no perceived further risk to pupils and staff at the school, nor the wider public. Officers will be conducting high-visibility patrols in the area. If you are concerned, please do speak to our officers while they are on duty.”