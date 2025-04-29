Schoolgirl 'terrified' as 'suspicious' men in blue BMW approach her in Fratton
A video shows the girl walking in Percival Road after finishing school around 3.30pm before a blue BMW comes screeching along.
The child is seen crossing from one side of the road and then back while looking over her shoulder as the car approaches the junction. It then turns and follows the direction the girl is walking.
Residents have reported how the car pulled alongside the girl before comments were made to her. A “concerned” witness posted a picture on social media of the BMW with its window open while pulled up in the road as the girl was walking on the pavement.
The eyewitness said: “As I was parked up there were two Asian men adults talking to her. As they drove past they shouted: ‘Sure you don’t want to come?’ I asked if she was ok.”
The girl, who was later said to be “terrified” by the incident, told the woman the men were “bothering” her, with the witness adding: “This is absolutely disgusting. Trying to talk to a schoolgirl and clearly inviting her to go somewhere with them.
“Please everyone be careful when kids are walking home, this can be a dangerous world.”
A woman on a bike also witnessed the incident and has been advised to contact police with information.
A force spokesperson said: “We received a third party report of an incident at around 3.30pm on Friday 25 April, in which a girl was reportedly approached by two men in a vehicle in suspicious circumstances on Percival Road in Fratton.
“It was also reported that the girl was not harmed and the men drove away. Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.”
Contact police on 101 with information.