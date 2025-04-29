WATCH: Portsdown Hill crash scene where Havant man seriously injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A video shows the crash scene that left a motorcyclist with “serious” and potentially “life changing injuries”.

Portsdown Hill crash scene | Stu Vaizey

As reported, a Havant man, 25, was riding a grey and turquoise Yamaha motorbike when it collided with a silver Ford Fiesta on Portsdown Hill Road around 8am on Monday morning.

The video shows the road closed off near to the access road to Farlington Redoubt as officers investigate. The Ford Fiesta can be seen with a dent in the side of it just off the road. No one has been arrested.

A force statement said on Monday: “We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a motorbike on Portsdown Hill Road.

“Police were called to the road at 8.04am today (Monday 28 April) following the collision between the grey and turquoise Yamaha motorbike and the silver Ford Fiesta.

“The rider of the motorbike, a 25-year-old man, suffered serious and potentially life-changing injuries, and was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or perhaps saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision.

“Did you see these two vehicles, or capture them on Dash Cam? Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250183211.”

You can also submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/