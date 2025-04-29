Man in court over alleged stabbing of teenager in Gosport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man charged after allegedly stabbing a teenager in Gosport has appeared in court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a double stabbing on Stockport Road in Manchester last Friday. | UGC

Police were called after a 19-year-old man was injured during an altercation at Gosport Precinct at around 10.15pm on Friday 25 April - with it alleged a knife was used during the assault, police said. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are serious but not life-threatening.

Rhys Curtis, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a knife in a public place. He has now appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where his case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on May 27 for a plea hearing. He was remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson previously said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community, and following enquiries a man has now been charged.

“An 18-year-old man who was initially arrested as part of enquiries has since been released with no further action being taken against him.”