Man in court over alleged stabbing of teenager in Gosport
Police were called after a 19-year-old man was injured during an altercation at Gosport Precinct at around 10.15pm on Friday 25 April - with it alleged a knife was used during the assault, police said. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are serious but not life-threatening.
Rhys Curtis, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a knife in a public place. He has now appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where his case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on May 27 for a plea hearing. He was remanded in custody.
A police spokesperson previously said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community, and following enquiries a man has now been charged.
“An 18-year-old man who was initially arrested as part of enquiries has since been released with no further action being taken against him.”