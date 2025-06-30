Investigation into shocking stabbing in Kingston Park results in four arrests with two teenagers due in court

By Sophie Lewis

Published 30th Jun 2025, 09:31 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 10:32 BST
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a horrifying stabbing at a park in the city, with two other people also arrested.

It comes after police officers were called to Kingston Park on Tuesday, June 24 at 6.57pm after it was reported that two teenagers had been seriously assaulted.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the arm with a knife, and he was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged. A 17-year-old boy was also reported to have been bitten on the arm, for which he received treatment.

Area of Kingston Park following a knife incident. Picture on Wednesday 25th June 2025 Picture: Habibur Rahmanplaceholder image
Area of Kingston Park following a knife incident. Picture on Wednesday 25th June 2025 Picture: Habibur Rahman

A police investigation was launched and following enquiries, people have said that two people have been charged in connection with the assault.

A 16-year-old boy from Southsea was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and breach of a criminal behaviour order – namely, associating with a person who he was prohibited from associating with.

A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and breach of a criminal behaviour order - namely, associating with a person who he was prohibited from associating with.

Both were remanded in custody and they are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (June 30).

The police have confirmed that two further arrests have been made in connection with this incident. A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been bailed until September 26 while enquiries continue.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been bailed with conditions until September 29 while enquiries continue.

