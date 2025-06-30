Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a horrifying stabbing at a park in the city, with two other people also arrested.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after police officers were called to Kingston Park on Tuesday, June 24 at 6.57pm after it was reported that two teenagers had been seriously assaulted.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the arm with a knife, and he was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged. A 17-year-old boy was also reported to have been bitten on the arm, for which he received treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Area of Kingston Park following a knife incident. Picture on Wednesday 25th June 2025 Picture: Habibur Rahman

A 16-year-old boy from Southsea was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and breach of a criminal behaviour order – namely, associating with a person who he was prohibited from associating with.

A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and breach of a criminal behaviour order - namely, associating with a person who he was prohibited from associating with.

Both were remanded in custody and they are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (June 30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police have confirmed that two further arrests have been made in connection with this incident. A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been bailed until September 26 while enquiries continue.