Darren John Silvester, 45, of Cobbett Close in Southampton, had tested positive for cocaine at the roadside following a collision in which a motorcyclist lost his life. We were called at 7.23am on 19 December 2023 to a collision on Winchester Road at the junction with The Avenue involving a Lexmoto Diablo motorbike and a Ford Ranger. Sadly the rider of the motorbike, 33-year-old Damien Walton from Clanfield, died at the scene. | Hants Police

A drug driver has been jailed following a fatal collision which killed a motorcyclist.

Darren John Silvester, 45, had tested positive for cocaine at the roadside following the collision in which 33-year-old Damien ‘Damo’ Walton from Clanfield, died at the scene.

The fatal crash happened just before 7.23am on December 19 in Winchester Road in Bishops Waltham at the junction with The Avenue and involved Mr Walton’s Lexmoto Diablo motorbike and Silverster’s Ford Ranger.

A drugs wipe conducted at the roadside indicated the presence of cocaine in Silvester's saliva and he was arrested on suspicion of being unfit through drink or drugs and for driving while over the prescribed drug limit.

At 11.09am that day a sample of blood was provided by Silvester, which was sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results stated that the blood sample contained not less than 480 micrograms of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood (ug/l). The specified limit for benzoylecgonine, which is one of the main metabolites in cocaine, is 50ug/l.

Silvester, of Cobbett Close in Southampton, appeared at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (Friday, May 23) where he was sentenced for causing death by driving without due care and attention whilst over the specified limit for benzoylecgonine. He was handed 32 months imprisonment and will be disqualified from driving for five years after his release.

Temporary Police Sergeant Jonathan Dove said: "There is never any excuse for getting behind the wheel of a car while intoxicated by drink or drugs. Silvester's selfish actions that day have devastated a family by causing the death of a well-loved man who will miss Damien dearly.

"We are committed to bringing anyone who drives under the influence of drugs to the courts and will keep pursuing cases against these people and bringing the families of their victims some justice."