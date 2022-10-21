A local resident made the initial distressing discovery in August, but several cats – including newborns – were found dumped in the same spot.

The felines were all of several breeds and some were seen shockingly skinny and possibly starved.

Animal welfare charity RPSCA have launched an investigation after multiple incidents in Longfield Avenue, and suspect they were thrown into the shrubbery.

The kittens were found dumped in the same spot in Fareham over several months.

Kelly-Ann Furse, animal rescue officer, said: ‘This has been a distressing time for the member of the public who has repeatedly made these grim discoveries.

‘It is very concerning that we now have seven dead kittens dumped in the exact same spot.

‘We’re keen to find out why so many of them are dying and being dumped.

Seven kittens were found dead in a bush at the side of the road in Longfield Avenue, Fareham, over several months. Picture: RSPCA.

‘If anyone has any information at all which might help our investigation, please call us, so that we can stop this from happening again.’

The first feline was found wrapped in kitchen roll and incredibly thin on August 20.

It had passed away by the time the resident who spotted the cat returned to take it to the vets.

A Tabby cat was discovered under the same circumstances on September 9 – with the person who found it immediately taking it to the vets.

The RSPCA have launched a full investigation to find the culprit. Picture: RSPCA.

The third, a Siamese or Ragdoll type breed, was located on September 30 wrapped in newspaper.

A fourth kitten was found on October 3, while two more were tragically discovered on Wednesday.

They were all either newborns or very young cats.

Ms Furse suspects they came from a breeder.

Many of the cats were found incredibly thin, wrapped in either kitchen roll or newspaper. Picture: RSPCA.

She added: ‘The number of kittens, as well as the breed of some of them, would suggest they could be coming from a breeder.

‘It is unknown how the kittens died so we’re keen for answers.’

Anyone with information regarding the incidents are advised to call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

The charity advises anyone who wants to have a pet cat to do their research before getting one,

