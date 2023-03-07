Seven sexual misconduct allegations levelled at Hampshire police officers

Figures compiled by National World’s data team have shown that 270 sexual misconduct allegations were made towards serving police officers in the past financial year. The news comes after Sarah Everard’s killer and former Met Police officer, Wayne Couzens, was sentenced to an additional 19 years in prison for indecent exposure.

Of the incidents reported from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, one incident of sexual misconduct was informally resolved.

Picture: Jon Rigby

Four sexual assault allegations were formally recorded but not investigated, as were two other sexual misconduct claims.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) claims legislative reforms have led to more complaints about police forces – but Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner Donna Jones says the ‘highest standards’ must be maintained.

‘The recent high profile cases in the Met have rightly exposed failures in police complaints and misconduct processes which have prompted several reviews into how professional standards departments operate,’ she said.

‘Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has a robust complaints system in place and each complaint is assessed as to whether it reaches the threshold for misconduct. Those which do are formally investigated.

‘As commissioner, it is my top priority to make sure the force is upholding the highest standards of behaviour within its ranks, and installing robust processes which quickly root out, suspend and investigate those who are subject to complaints or allegations of corruption. All complaints can be referred to my office or the IOPC to be independently reviewed.’

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added: ‘All complaints made by members of the public are taken extremely seriously and each one is assessed, with investigations and action taken where appropriate.

‘Since 2021, we have carried out investigations into 20 allegations of sexual misconduct. Of these, nine are awaiting a misconduct hearing, nine remain under investigation and in two instances, following a full and thorough review of all available evidence, no further action has been taken.