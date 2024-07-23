Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A “shamed” council employee out for a party night out in Southsea was caught using her dead mum’s disabled badge to park her car - which she claimed she only kept because it had her mother’s picture on it.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. Picture: National World

Suspicions were aroused when Nicola Wilson, a Hampshire County Council assistant team manager at Swanwick Lodge secure children's home, was spotted by a Portsmouth City Council enforcement officer getting out of her Citroen car with three other women in Ashby Place car park on Friday December 8 at 8.45pm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard how Wilson, 49, of Whitwell Abbey, Southampton, had parked in a disabled bay before putting a Blue Badge on show in the car - which was cancelled in July 2022 following the death of her mother. “The officer inspected the vehicle, and saw that the embedded security features contained in the badge indicate that it was issued to an 80 year old female,” a statement read out to court from investigating city council officer Stephen Goodall said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As this did not match the description of either the driver or passengers, the officer conducted a security check on the national database. The records show that the badge had been cancelled following the death of the badge holder and was therefore not valid for use.”

A Parking Charge Notice was issued to the vehicle owner following the misuse of the badge. Wilson was subsequently summoned to an interview at the council’s civic offices in Guildhall Square where she revealed she was her mum’s carer when she was alive. Mr Goodall, in his statement, said Wilson showed a “very good understanding” of the terms of use of a Blue Badge.

Wilson went on to claim she had kept the Blue Badge because it had her mum’s picture on it and also initially blamed her daughter for insisting the disabled badge was used because they were late. “(Wilson) went on to say that her mother had passed away in July 2022, and she had retained the badge as it had her mother’s picture on the back and that the badge was kept in her driver's side door pocket for 18 months,” Mr Goodall said.

Mr Goodall continued: “(Wilson) then claims that her daughter, and other passengers in the car had told her to use the deceased's badge claiming they had said, 'We're late. Everybody's waiting on us'. But then (Wilson) admitted it was solely her responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“(Wilson) said that despite having money on her and understanding the location she had parked in, she did not realise that she needed to purchase a parking ticket - despite having parked less than 10 feet from a pay and display parking meter.

“She then advised that her boyfriend was coming to collect the car after she had parked there, but when challenged on this, then changed her account and admitted that he did not collect the car and it remained in the disabled bay throughout the night.”

Wilson admitted a charge of misusing a Blue Badge and told magistrates she was “shamed and embarrassed” by having to attend court and was “disgusted” by her actions, which were “five minutes of madness”.