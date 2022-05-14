Shocking moment a fist fight started in Portsmouth city centre

A VIDEO captures the moment a brawl broke out near the Primark in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 12:24 pm

Police were called to Commercial Road after a fight involving a group of men took place at around 1pm on Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene but the people involved in the fist fight had dispersed.

Fight outside Primark, Portsmouth. Picture: JPIMedia

A video, which can be viewed at the top of this article, captured footage of the fight.

Pictures from the city centre show a number of police officers in Commercial Road following the brawl.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called just before 1pm to reports of a group of men fighting outside of Primark in Commercial Road.

‘Officers attended the scene however the group dispersed.

‘Officers carried out enquiries at the scene but no victims were identified.’

