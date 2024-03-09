Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police car crashed into Albert Road shop

Tina Powell and Dave Fisher, who own Washday Services, said their flat above the reconditioned washing machine shop suddenly “shook” with an “almighty bang” around 3.30am in the morning as the police car ploughed into the window.

Officers had been chasing a motorcyclist who escaped their clutches before an arrest was later made when the rider was spotted. The police car ended up across the pavement with its front pointed into the shop frontage.

Tina told The News: “It was a bit of a shock. I was in the living room when the building suddenly shook and there was an almighty bang at around 3.20am. I ran downstairs and there was a police car in the window.

“I knew something had come through the window from the noise but was not expecting it to be a police car. I thought it would be a joyrider.”

Tina said the officers “checked if we were ok and were nice and helpful” but there was “not an apology”.

Speaking of how the car managed to end up nestled in their shop, Tina said: “They were aiming for a motorbike they were chasing that was on the pavement. They aimed to cut him off…but missed and went straight into our shop.”

Dave said of the incident: “The whole place shook and woke me up. I went downstairs to find out what happened and found a police car in our shop. I’m not particularly shocked, stuff always happens around here.”

Tina and Dave said the insurance company was now paying for the rebuild of the shop. Beams have been put in to make the building structurally safe.

A police car has allegedly crashed into the front of a shop on Albert Road. Pictured - The resulting damage and police on scene Photos by Alex Shute

A police van, officers and a cordon with barriers were set up at the scene on Saturday. A force spokesman said: "While attempting to stop a motorcycle in Albert Road around 3.25am today (March 9), a police vehicle collided with the front of a shop.

"Having spotted a motorcycle we believed to have been stolen and then involved in criminal activity, officers attempted to stop the rider. However, they failed to stop.

"No injuries were reported as part of the collision, and we have liaised with the store owner and local authority in order to have the damage repaired. A short while later, the motorcycle was seen again by officers, and a 25-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested.