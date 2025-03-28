Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brazen shoplifters tried to swipe hundreds of pounds worth of whiskey from a supermarket.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three males tried to steal £900 of booze from the Sainsbury’s Broadcut superstore in Fareham. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released CCTV images of the trio they wish to speak to.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary wish to speak to these men after brazen shoplifters tried to steal £900 of whiskey from a Sainsbury's store in Fareham. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Police said three males “took £900 worth of whisky and attempted to leave the store without paying” on February 18 between 6.20pm and 7pm. “Security disrupted the men before they abandoned their trolley and ran off,” police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are linking this incident to two others in Hampshire. The Sainsbury’s in Wallop Drive, Basingstoke, was targeted and £2,475 worth of booze were swept from the shelves on January 26. Another theft took place at a Sainsbury’s shop in Mulfords Hill, Tadley, on the same day - with £860 of alcohol stolen.

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250099636. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or by visiting the website.