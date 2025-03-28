Foolhardy shoplifters try to swipe £900 of whiskey from Fareham Sainsbury's as police link incident to others
Three males tried to steal £900 of booze from the Sainsbury’s Broadcut superstore in Fareham. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released CCTV images of the trio they wish to speak to.
Police said three males “took £900 worth of whisky and attempted to leave the store without paying” on February 18 between 6.20pm and 7pm. “Security disrupted the men before they abandoned their trolley and ran off,” police added.
Officers are linking this incident to two others in Hampshire. The Sainsbury’s in Wallop Drive, Basingstoke, was targeted and £2,475 worth of booze were swept from the shelves on January 26. Another theft took place at a Sainsbury’s shop in Mulfords Hill, Tadley, on the same day - with £860 of alcohol stolen.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250099636. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or by visiting the website.