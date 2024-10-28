Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with the attempted rape of a 14-year-old girl in Hampshire.

Joshua Ross Bennett, 34, of Lydgate Road, was charged with attempted rape on Friday, October 25 after police were called to the incident on Sullivan Road, Southampton. The girl was not physically injured in the incident and police have advised she is being supported.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “A man has now been charged with the attempted rape of a 14-year-old girl in Southampton on Friday morning (October 25).

“We were called at 8.09am to a report of the attempted rape of a 14-year-old girl on Sullivan Road. The girl was not physically injured and is being supported.”

Bennett was also charged for attempted kidnapping a woman in her 30s relating to an incident in Lydgate Road on Tuesday, October 15.

The police spokesperson added: “A woman in her 30s reported that a man had followed her and taken hold of her on Lydgate Road before he was interrupted and fled the scene. Bennett is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (October 28).”