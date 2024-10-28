Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been handed a community order after stealing more than £320 worth of goods from shops in Fleet.

Simon Dicks, 37, of New Barn Close, Fleet, has pleaded guilty to two charges of theft and has been sentenced after appearing at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Monday, October 21.

He stole meat worth £170 from Morrisons on August 20. He proceeded to steal alcohol worth £159.60 from Sainsbury’s on September 19.

Officers launched an investigation and Dicks was arrested and later charged. As a result, he was handed a 12-month community order, with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

PC Neve Fitzgerald, from the Fleet Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Our team takes reports of shoplifting in Fleet extremely seriously.

“Simon Dicks’ actions had a huge impact on businesses, shop workers and the wider community. Our message is clear – shoplifting in Fleet will not be tolerated.

“We will deal with these matters seriously and will make all efforts to identify offenders and bring them before the courts.”

If you wish to report an incident to the police, you can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.