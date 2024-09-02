Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 36-year-old man from Southampton has been convicted following a domestic-related incident earlier this year.

George Barry Leonard Ashley, of no fixed abode, appeared before Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (August 29). He pleaded guilty to assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, using violence to secure entry to premises, and criminal damage to the door at the victim’s address.

Ashley was jailed for a total of 20 weeks for the incidents, which took place on Friday, February 23.

Prior to the court hearing, the victim said: “Something needs to be done about his (Ashley’s) behaviour – it has made me feel unsafe.”

Detective Constable Jodi Bartlett, said: “Ashley forced his way into the victim’s home, a place where she should feel comfortable and safe.

“He assaulted her and kept her in the flat until she was able to contact someone to let them know what was happening.

“The victim showed great courage in supporting a prosecution and continuing to work with police and CPS to get a good and justified result against a domestic abuser.

“I am extremely grateful for the evidence she provided and I hope seeing Ashley put behind bars will bring the victim some form of closure.”

DC Bartlett added: “No one – whether that be a woman, a man or a child – should ever be subjected to domestic abuse within an environment that they perceive to be a safe space.

“Experience tells us that victim-survivors have likely suffered at the hands of their abusers for a sustained period of time, and sadly that abuse can take many forms - whether that be physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.

“We understand that it is not always easy to report incidents of this nature to us, especially when you have to re-live any trauma faced at the hands of an abuser, but we encourage victims to come forward and report incidents to us.

“We are absolutely clear that we do not tolerate any form of domestic abuse or violence at all. Individuals who are intending to behave in this way and commit these offences will be found and will be stopped.”