Southampton v Tottenham fan violence: 21 men jailed for a total of 28 years after violent disorder following Premier League game

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Mar 2025, 11:53 BST

Five football fans have been sentenced following violent clashes after Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham in 2023.

23 men were arrested overall after tables, chairs, and glasses were thrown on March 18, 2023, on Terminus Terrace following a match between Southampton and Spurs at St Mary’s Stadium. Fans from both sides clashed after their teams drew 3-3 in the season that saw the saints relegated after finishing bottom.

22 men have now been sentenced to a total of 336 months following the incident, with two more set to be sentenced in the future. The latest sentences took place on Friday, March 14 at Southampton Crown Court. They were as follows:

  • Lee Pender, 33, of Millfield in Poole, Dorset, received 14 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.
  • Edward Richardson, 26, of Greatmans Way in Stoke Ferry, Norfolk, received eight months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.
  • Billie Thorp, 26, of Whitefields Road in Watham Cross, Herts, received 12 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.
  • Harry Thorp, 28, of Whitefields Road in Waltham Cross, Herts, received 12 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.
  • Jack Warren, 26, of Stoneleigh Drive, Hoddesdon, Herts, received 11 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

Chief Inspector Stuart Ratcliffe, who has been overseeing this investigation, said: "These men are not football fans, they are violent thugs who use football as an excuse to commit serious disorder. Chairs, tables and drinking glasses were hurled in the street by these men and this put other innocent fans and members of the public at risk.

“This kind of thuggery is completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate it from anyone. Our dedicated Football Unit officers will continue to work with clubs to keep all fans safe and stamp out this type of behaviour.

“I hope these sentences act as a warning to anyone thinking of engaging in this type of behaviour at a football match: We will identify you, we will charge you and you will go to prison."

Click here to learn more about The News’ emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Details on some of the men sentenced can be found below:

Philip Anderson, 36, of Dorset Crescent in Basingstoke, received 14 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

1. Philip Anderson

Philip Anderson, 36, of Dorset Crescent in Basingstoke, received 14 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order. | Hampshire Police

Photo Sales
Lee Pender, 33, of Millfield in Poole, Dorset, received 14 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

2. Lee Pender

Lee Pender, 33, of Millfield in Poole, Dorset, received 14 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order. | Hampshire police

Photo Sales
Billie Thorp, 26, of Whitefields Road in Watham Cross, Herts, received 12 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

3. Billie Thorp

Billie Thorp, 26, of Whitefields Road in Watham Cross, Herts, received 12 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order. | Hampshire Police

Photo Sales
Harry Thorp, 28, of Whitefields Road in Waltham Cross, Herts, received 12 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

4. Harry Thorp

Harry Thorp, 28, of Whitefields Road in Waltham Cross, Herts, received 12 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order. | Hampshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SouthamptonTottenham HotspurPremier League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice