23 men were arrested overall after tables, chairs, and glasses were thrown on March 18, 2023, on Terminus Terrace following a match between Southampton and Spurs at St Mary’s Stadium. Fans from both sides clashed after their teams drew 3-3 in the season that saw the saints relegated after finishing bottom.

22 men have now been sentenced to a total of 336 months following the incident, with two more set to be sentenced in the future. The latest sentences took place on Friday, March 14 at Southampton Crown Court. They were as follows:

Lee Pender, 33, of Millfield in Poole, Dorset, received 14 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

Edward Richardson, 26, of Greatmans Way in Stoke Ferry, Norfolk, received eight months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

Billie Thorp, 26, of Whitefields Road in Watham Cross, Herts, received 12 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

Harry Thorp, 28, of Whitefields Road in Waltham Cross, Herts, received 12 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

Jack Warren, 26, of Stoneleigh Drive, Hoddesdon, Herts, received 11 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

Chief Inspector Stuart Ratcliffe, who has been overseeing this investigation, said: "These men are not football fans, they are violent thugs who use football as an excuse to commit serious disorder. Chairs, tables and drinking glasses were hurled in the street by these men and this put other innocent fans and members of the public at risk.

“This kind of thuggery is completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate it from anyone. Our dedicated Football Unit officers will continue to work with clubs to keep all fans safe and stamp out this type of behaviour.

“I hope these sentences act as a warning to anyone thinking of engaging in this type of behaviour at a football match: We will identify you, we will charge you and you will go to prison."

Details on some of the men sentenced can be found below:

Philip Anderson, 36, of Dorset Crescent in Basingstoke, received 14 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

