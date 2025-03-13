23 men were arrested overall after tables, chairs, and glasses were thrown on March 18, 2023, on Terminus Terrace following a match between Southampton and Spurs at St Mary’s Stadium. Fans from both sides clashed after their teams drew 3-3 in the season that saw the saints relegated after finishing bottom.

On Thursday, March 13, four men were sentenced at Southampton Crown Court. The details of the sentences can be found below:

Kray Bennett, 24, of Grovedale Close in Waltham Cross, Herts, received eight months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

Alfie Blackford, 26, of Lavender Close in Waltham Cross, Herts, received 18 months imprisonment and an eight-year football banning order.

Dante Lauder-Hawkins, 35, of Exmoor Street in Kensington and Chelsea, London, received 40 months imprisonment and a 10-year football banning order.

Luke Leadbitter, 25, of Fleming Close in Waltham Cross, Herts, received 10 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

Chief Inspector Stuart Ratcliffe, who has been overseeing this investigation, said: "The behaviour displayed by these men was completely shocking and absolutely unacceptable. Members of the public had to flee the area as these men put innocent bystanders at risk of serious harm.

"We have dedicated officers from our Football Unit working alongside clubs as part of our ongoing efforts to reduce incidents like this with fans. We know that the vast majority of those attending football matches have no intention of involving themselves in scenes of violent disorder like this.

"However, for the minority who ruin events like these for the rest, our message is that we will not tolerate any violence and we will take action against you."

Philip Anderson, 36, of Dorset Crescent in Basingstoke, received 14 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

Lee Pender, 33, of Millfield in Poole, Dorset, received 14 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.

Billie Thorp, 26, of Whitefields Road in Watham Cross, Herts, received 12 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order.