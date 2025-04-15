Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football fan has been sentenced following violent clashes after Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham in 2023.

23 men were arrested overall after tables, chairs, and glasses were thrown on March 18, 2023, on Terminus Terrace following a match between Southampton and Spurs at St Mary’s Stadium. Fans from both sides clashed after their teams drew 3-3 in the season that saw the saints relegated after finishing bottom.

Philip Anderson, 36, of Dorset Crescent in Basingstoke, is the 22nd man to be sentenced for the incident. He received 14 months imprisonment and a six-year football banning order when appearing at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, April 11.

The latest sentence now means that 22 men have now been jailed for more than 29 years in total.

Chief inspector Stuart Ratcliffe, who has been overseeing this investigation, said: "These men are not football fans, they are violent thugs who use football as an excuse to commit serious disorder. Chairs, tables and drinking glasses were hurled in the street by these men and this put other innocent fans and members of the public at risk.

"This kind of thuggery is completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate it from anyone. Our dedicated Football Unit officers will continue to work with clubs to keep all fans safe and stamp out this type of behaviour.

"I hope these sentences act as a warning to anyone thinking of engaging in this type of behaviour at a football match: We will identify you, we will charge you and you will go to prison."

There is still one man who has not yet been sentenced. Danny Brown, 36, of Brooklands Road in Aylesford, Kent will sentenced for violent disorder in the future.

Details on the men sentenced for a minimum of 12 months can be found below: