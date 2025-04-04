Southsea man accused of causing fear of violence due to go on trial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Southsea man accused of causing fear of violence is due to go on trial.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Guy Davies, 35, of Locksway Road, has been remanded on conditional bail following allegations of threatening behaviour. Davies is said to have used threatening words or behaviour towards the complainant on August 29, 2024, in Portsmouth, with intent to cause fear of violence.

At Portsmouth Magistrates' Court, a direction was made prohibiting Davies from cross-examining witnesses in person. The court imposed bail conditions, including exclusion from a bookmaker's shop on a road in the city and no contact with the complainant.

Davies is set to appear for trial at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on November 10. The hearing is estimated to last three hours.