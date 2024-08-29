Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Portsmouth man has been charged with a spate of shoplifting offences which took place in under four months this year.

Louis George Dean, 33, of Elm Grove, was charged with 28 shoplifting offence after items such as wine, chocolate, and detergents, were taken from One Stop stores in Copnor Road and The Hard. The stolen items added up to a combined value of £3606 with the police receiving 28 separate reports between April 22 and August 4 this year.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, August 27 officers arrested and subsequently charged Louis George Dean of Elm Grove with all of the offences. He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday 28 August where he was remanded to next appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Tackling shoplifting is a priority for the district, and we will be relentlessly pursuing those that are violent to staff or are repeat offenders. We have a city centre team dedicated to catching these offenders and will be working with the Portsmouth Business Crime Reduction Partnership and businesses in Southsea and across the city.”