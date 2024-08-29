Southsea man charged with 28 shoplifting offences at One Stop's in the city with goods worth £3,606
Louis George Dean, 33, of Elm Grove, was charged with 28 shoplifting offence after items such as wine, chocolate, and detergents, were taken from One Stop stores in Copnor Road and The Hard. The stolen items added up to a combined value of £3606 with the police receiving 28 separate reports between April 22 and August 4 this year.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, August 27 officers arrested and subsequently charged Louis George Dean of Elm Grove with all of the offences. He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday 28 August where he was remanded to next appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 11.
“Tackling shoplifting is a priority for the district, and we will be relentlessly pursuing those that are violent to staff or are repeat offenders. We have a city centre team dedicated to catching these offenders and will be working with the Portsmouth Business Crime Reduction Partnership and businesses in Southsea and across the city.”
Information and guidance for businesses on how to prevent shoplifters and how to spot them can be found on the Hampshire police website.