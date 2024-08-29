Two further arrests made in Hilsea stabbing incident with robbery added to the original charges

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 12:04 BST
Two further arrests have been made following the stabbing of a 19-year-old in Portsmouth last week.

A 20-year-old and 18-year-old from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery. This is in addition to the 20-year-old that was arrested last week after a 19-year-old was stabbed in the leg on August 22 at the junction of Gunstore Road and Limberline Road, Hilsea.

It was previously thought that the man arrested originally was from Fareham but it has now confirmed that he is from Portsmouth. He has been additionally arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on conditional bail until Friday, November 22.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “As part of our investigation, officers have now arrested two more people in connection with this incident.

“A 20 year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery. He has been released on conditional bail until Saturday 23 November.

“An 18 year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery. He has been released on conditional bail until Tuesday 26 November.”

The police have also confirmed that the victim has been discharged from hospital and enquiries are ongoing.

