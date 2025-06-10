Warrant issued for arrest of Southsea man who failed to show at court over assault at Portsmouth Pride

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 16:35 BST
A Southsea man has failed to show at court over an alleged assault at Portsmouth Pride in June.

Portsmouth Prideplaceholder image
Portsmouth Pride

Anthony Holmes, 47, of Augustine Road, was charged with assault by beating of a member of security following an incident at the event on June 7. Thousands of “Priders” descended on Southsea for the first time Portsmouth had hosted the national event.

Holmes failed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today with a warrant issued for his arrest, the court said.

The defendant was alleged to have attacked security at the Pride event. “It followed a report of an assault on a member of security staff,” police previously said.

Tensions had flared on social media prior and during the day-long festival while some had issued warnings of hostility and even possible “violence” against those attending. Police were in attendance and worked alongside organisers over their security plans.

A force spokesperson said at the time: “As with all the big events staged in our city, we work with organisers to ensure they have security plans in place and to make sure revellers are able to enjoy themselves safely and without incident.”

