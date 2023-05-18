News you can trust since 1877
Southsea murder probe: Man under suspicion after woman's body found in flat

A man remains under investigation for murder after a woman was found dead at a Southsea flat.

By Steve Deeks
Published 18th May 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:39 BST

Police discovered the body of a 44-year-old female at a flat in Haslemere Road on January 12 at 11.45pm. As previously reported, police described it as a ‘sudden death’ and an arrest was made. Four months on from the incident a 51-year-old man remains under suspicion, police have said.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman previously said: ‘The result of a Home Office post-mortem was inconclusive and toxicology results are pending. As part of our enquiries, a 51-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.’

Police have now said the man is still under suspicion after he was previously released from police bail with ‘enquiries continuing’ into the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44230015911.

