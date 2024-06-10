Southsea stolen items: Police release images of recovered stolen goods, are any of them yours?
A number of goods have been recovered from a vehicle in Southsea that are believed to have been stolen. Among the items is a Ryobi drill, a light, and a dehumidifier. Police are hoping to return them to the rightful owner.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Spokesperson said: “Do you recognise any of these items? They were recovered from a stolen vehicle in the Southsea area. Suspected stolen, we are keen to reunite them with their rightful owner(s), possibly in the Portsmouth area.
“If you believe any of the pictured items are yours, or know who they belong to, please contact us online or call us on 101, quoting incident number 44240220732.”
The police have advised you are also able to submit information online via their website.