Southsea woman, 30, arrested over smashed house and car windows in North End
A WOMAN from Southsea has been arrested after reports of someone smashing windows in a house and car in North End.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 3:34 pm
Updated
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 3:35 pm
Police officers were called at about 3.30pm on Friday, July 30, to a report of a disturbance in Stubbington Avenue.
It was reported two windows of a house and a car window had been smashed.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 30-year-old woman from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and common assault of an emergency worker.’
The woman has been bailed while enquiries continue.