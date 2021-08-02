Southsea woman, 30, arrested over smashed house and car windows in North End

Police officers were called at about 3.30pm on Friday, July 30, to a report of a disturbance in Stubbington Avenue.

It was reported two windows of a house and a car window had been smashed.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 30-year-old woman from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and common assault of an emergency worker.’

The woman has been bailed while enquiries continue.

