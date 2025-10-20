A Sri Lankan man charged with entering the UK illegally, assault and exposure has appeared in court today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court | Google

Sukirthan Thangrasha, 37, of New Road, Fratton, denied common assault, indecent exposure and entering the UK illegally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where he also faced a charge of assault by beating following an incident in Highfield Lane, Southampton, on August 15.

On Monday, September 15, a public order incident took place in Kingston Cemetery in Portsmouth. No-one was hurt but Thangrasha was charged with common assault as a result which he denied in court today. He admitted assault by beating but also denied exposure and entering the country illegally.

A police spokesperson previously said: “A 37-year-old man has been charged with offences including an immigration offence, indecent exposure and public order in Southampton and Portsmouth.

“Sukirthan Thangrasha of New Road in Portsmouth, who is a foreign national and states that he is originally from Sri Lanka, has been charged in relation to our investigations into the following incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Friday 15 August, a 25-year-old man was assaulted in Highfield Lane in Southampton. He was not seriously hurt. On Friday 15 August, a man indecently exposed himself in Highfield Lane in Southampton. On Monday 15 September, a public order incident took place in Kingston Cemetery close to New Road in Portsmouth. No-one was hurt.”

Following his court appearance, officers were seen in the New Road area last month and close to Penbridge Junior School. The force confirmed they had been in the area, with a spokesperson previously saying: “Officers have been in the area carrying out enquiries in relation to (Sukirthan Thangrasha).”