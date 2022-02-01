The teenager died following a collision involving a bus at the junction of St Georges Road and Gunwharf Quays.

Councillor Rob Wood, deputy lord mayor of Portsmouth, is ward councillor for the St Thomas area.

He said: ‘How very sad and tragic, especially with somebody so young.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon closed several roads close to Gunwharf Quays on Saturday night.

‘Clearly our deepest sympathies are with her family. We were already looking to implement a number of traffic calming measures in and around the Old Portsmouth area and close to Gunwharf.

‘When we learn more from official reports into the accident, perhaps we will need to consider extending this work further.’

Cllr Ian Holder, who also represents the St Thomas area, said: ‘It's tragic that someone so young has lost her life on a night out with friends. All our sympathies are with her family and friends.

‘We are looking to implement traffic calming measures in and around Old Portsmouth and near Gunwharf. When we learn more from the Police investigation into what happened we will look to see if there is anything more we need to consider.’

The News readers also expressed their sadness at the news.

Ann Jordan said: ‘Rip young girl. Hope everyone that was there gets the help they need too.'

Robyn Keefe said: 'Odd how no one has mentioned the poor driver.

‘Yes deepest sympathy to the family and friends but this will have a lasting effect on him as well.'

Many commenters said they were sending their thoughts to the woman’s family.

Louise Lockyer said: ‘So awful there's no words that can make good of this situation sending love and strength to her family and friends.’

Gill Harris added: 'So sad, thinking of the girl’s family and friends but also the bus driver who will have to live with such a tragic accident forever.'

SEE ALSO: Waterlooville man dies after car crashed into a ditch in Southwick

Sean Harding said that he was in the area at the time, and added: ‘I was in a taxi just as it happened but was going the other way, we heard the scream from someone, so sad.'

Paul Reid said that he ‘always’ sees cars ‘jumping lights’ in this area, and he believes that more needs to be done to make this junction safer.

He said: ‘My son got thrown up in the air a few years back by a speeding car, that didn’t stop, lucky he only had bruising, I know it could have been much much worse.

‘My heart goes out to the poor girl, and her family. PLEASE, don’t let this happen again.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron