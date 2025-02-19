Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A stalker has been jailed for four years after obstructing a trainline causing disruptions to 95 trains.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Fudge (35), of Norfolk Street in Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday, January 29, after pleading guilty to stalking involving fear of violence and obstructing an engine/carriage using the railway by an unlawful act / wilful omission / neglect.

A man has been jailed for four years for stalking and obstructing the railway in Havant in October 2024. | Hampshire Police

The court heard how he stalked a woman in her 20s and made various threats of violence by telephone and calling. He also sent text and Whatsapp messages threatening her and her mother, some indicating that he was outside her address. She reported that she received 70 missed calls from Fudge on one day alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On October 13, Fudge entered her address whilst she was out and caused severe damage to the property. He ripped light switches off the wall and left gauge marks in the walls and cupboards.

Police engaged with National Network Rail and the live electricity was turned off for two and a half hours whilst Fudge remained on the tracks.

As a result, this caused severe disruptions for Network Rail, amounting to 1,380 delay minutes, which impacted 95 trains from five different operators, and it had a financial impact of £54,701.73 to the railway network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then climbed up a gantry and threatened to jump off - this caused police negotiators, along with colleagues from British Transport Police, ambulance and fire services, to attend.

He eventually gave himself up and was arrested as a result. He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 28, where he pleaded guilty, and again at the same court the following day, where he was sentenced to four years imprisonment and handed a restraining order.

On Fudge’s sentence for obstructing the railway, Tom Desmond, Operations Director for Network Rail said: “This prosecution demonstrates that there are severe consequences for those who trespass on the railway.

“Making sure everyone involved in these challenging events is safe is our top priority, including those who respond to such incidents. Additionally, the impact on the railway network from these events and our ability to serve our customers cannot be underestimated, with the associated widespread disruption and stranded trains causing us nearly 800 minutes of delay to services in one incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This individual was extremely lucky to escape unharmed, with the risk of both trains travelling through the area as well as the threat of the third rail, which carries enough voltage to kill or seriously injure anyone coming into contact.”