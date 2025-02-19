Stalker who obstructed Havant trainline causing disruption to 95 trains jailed for four years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shane Fudge (35), of Norfolk Street in Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday, January 29, after pleading guilty to stalking involving fear of violence and obstructing an engine/carriage using the railway by an unlawful act / wilful omission / neglect.
The court heard how he stalked a woman in her 20s and made various threats of violence by telephone and calling. He also sent text and Whatsapp messages threatening her and her mother, some indicating that he was outside her address. She reported that she received 70 missed calls from Fudge on one day alone.
On October 13, Fudge entered her address whilst she was out and caused severe damage to the property. He ripped light switches off the wall and left gauge marks in the walls and cupboards.
Officers attended and located Fudge, however he fled the area and was later found on the train tracks between Bedhampton and Havant.
Police engaged with National Network Rail and the live electricity was turned off for two and a half hours whilst Fudge remained on the tracks.
As a result, this caused severe disruptions for Network Rail, amounting to 1,380 delay minutes, which impacted 95 trains from five different operators, and it had a financial impact of £54,701.73 to the railway network.
He then climbed up a gantry and threatened to jump off - this caused police negotiators, along with colleagues from British Transport Police, ambulance and fire services, to attend.
He eventually gave himself up and was arrested as a result. He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 28, where he pleaded guilty, and again at the same court the following day, where he was sentenced to four years imprisonment and handed a restraining order.
On Fudge’s sentence for obstructing the railway, Tom Desmond, Operations Director for Network Rail said: “This prosecution demonstrates that there are severe consequences for those who trespass on the railway.
“Making sure everyone involved in these challenging events is safe is our top priority, including those who respond to such incidents. Additionally, the impact on the railway network from these events and our ability to serve our customers cannot be underestimated, with the associated widespread disruption and stranded trains causing us nearly 800 minutes of delay to services in one incident.
“This individual was extremely lucky to escape unharmed, with the risk of both trains travelling through the area as well as the threat of the third rail, which carries enough voltage to kill or seriously injure anyone coming into contact.”
For more information about support offered by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary for anyone who has been impacted by stalking, click here.