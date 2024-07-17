Stolen Hamble Jaguar FX car found left abandoned in Denmead - Police appeal for information

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 16:21 BST
Police are calling for information after a stolen vehicle was found abandoned in a Hampshire village.

A white Jaguar XF was found left on a grass verge in Denmead this morning (July 17) having been reported missing from Cliffe Avenue in Hamble yesterday. The vehicle was left on the roundabout between Hambledon Road and Forest Road where a member of the public reported it to the police.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokespersons said: “A white Jaguar XF was reported stolen from Cliffe Avenue in Hamble sometime between 11am and midnight yesterday (16/7).

“The car was found abandoned today on the roundabout between Hambledon Road and Forest Road in Denmead at about 11.20am following a call from a member of the public.

“This is currently under investigation, if anyone has information please call 101 quoting reference 44240302554.”

