Stolen Rolex: Two arrested after man held at knifepoint and robbed of watch after Facebook Marketplace advert in Park Gate
TWO people have been arrested after a man was held at knifepoint and robbed of his Rolex watch.
A man, who lives in Park Gate, had advertised the expensive timepiece on Facebook to help fund private medical care.
A police spokesman said: ‘A man and a woman attended his address on September 6, however he was threatened at knife point by the man and the pair left with the victim’s watch – described as a silver Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, with a white gold fluted bezel and a jubilee bracelet.’
As previously reported in The News, the resident had been contacted by a woman and had arranged to collected it shortly after 8pm. A couple knocked on the door and pretended to conduct the transaction, before brandishing a blade and making off with the Rolex.
Police said following the incident at the seller’s home, a 26-year-old man from Kent and a 24-year-old woman from Worcestershire have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have been bailed until March 26. Police enquiries remain ongoing.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220364146, or submit a form via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.
Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org
Police have issued guidance to buyers and sellers on Facebook Marketplace, warning that ‘when you are either selling or buying online and through Facebook Marketplace, you never truly know who you are dealing with, as criminals can hide behind a social media profile’.