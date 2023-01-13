A man, who lives in Park Gate, had advertised the expensive timepiece on Facebook to help fund private medical care.

NOW READ: Rolex watch robbed from Park Gate man who made Facebook Marketplace listing to pay medical care

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: ‘A man and a woman attended his address on September 6, however he was threatened at knife point by the man and the pair left with the victim’s watch – described as a silver Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, with a white gold fluted bezel and a jubilee bracelet.’

This is the silver Rolex Oyster Perpetual DATEJUST watch. It has a white gold fluted bezel and a jubilee bracelet. It was stolen from a man in Park Gate after he listed the valuable on Facebook Marketplace. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

As previously reported in The News, the resident had been contacted by a woman and had arranged to collected it shortly after 8pm. A couple knocked on the door and pretended to conduct the transaction, before brandishing a blade and making off with the Rolex.

Police said following the incident at the seller’s home, a 26-year-old man from Kent and a 24-year-old woman from Worcestershire have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have been bailed until March 26. Police enquiries remain ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220364146, or submit a form via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org