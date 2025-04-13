Suspected drug dealer busted by police in Leigh Park raid
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and handling stolen goods following the raid at Apple Green Close.
Officers prevented a man from escaping the scene at around 12.25pm on 10 April after executing a drugs warrant.
A police spokesperson said “officers stopped a man” and carried out a search at the address before adding: “Police seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs during this search.
“Following a further search at a local address, officers located two E-bikes which are suspected to have been stolen. He has been bailed until 10 July while enquiries continue.”