A dramatic picture shows “another smash” on Hayling Island’s “favourite race track”.

A van and car were left badly damaged with debris strewn across The Strand by Southwood Road on Saturday just before 9pm. One local said the van driver was seen sprinting off from the scene.

Residents heard a “loud crash” on the notorious stretch, which has been likened to Brands Hatch race track because of the volume of speeding drivers.

Police are investigating as they confirmed to The News there had been a two vehicle crash in The Strand that happened around 8.50pm. “Minor injuries were reported,” a spokesperson added.

A social media post titled “another smash on Hayling’s favourite race track” drew a response from locals. One witness said the crash was “pretty bad” with the road “only just passable”, while another said they heard a “loud crash and then car horns from Fishery Creek”.

Others said they saw the van driver running off after what “must have been a high speed (crash)” due to the “state of the car”. A witness said: “Hope by the condition of the car that no one was seriously hurt or worse. Gave me shivers seeing it.”

Residents were not shocked by the latest incident on the infamous stretch. One person wrote: “Not surprised. Southwood Road is like Brands Hatch, especially early in the evening.”

Another posted: “Honestly Southwood Road is a nightmare for speeding. It's not just the young either, plenty of older men and women seem to think 50mph plus is the speed limit. For me, there should be raised sections all the way along there, same as Selsmore Road. All local people as well.”