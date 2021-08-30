Suspected drug-driver taken to hospital after two-car crash on the A27

The two-car smash took place at 9.36am on the eastbound slip road for the for Warblington, heading towards Emsworth Road.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘A blue Audi A4 collided with a red Jaguar E-Pace and then veered across the road into the offside verge.

‘The driver of the Audi, a 49-year-old man from West Sussex, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for examination and has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

edited:habibur rahman

‘The driver of the Jaguar, a man in his 50s, reported minor injuries and was treated at the scene.’

The second lane of the slip road was closed while the incident was dealt with by emergency services.

It caused disruption to motorists for about an hour.

All lanes are now open.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron