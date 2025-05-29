Suspended police officer in court over sexual assault on woman
PC Mark McCann, of Sussex Police, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after being charged with sexual assault by touching.
The 44-year-old allegedly committed the offence against a woman known to him. Crown Prosecution Services launched an investigation into the offence, which is believed to have taken place on July 6, 2024, while McCann was off-duty.
During his appearance, McCann indicated a not guilty plea with the case sent to Portsmouth Crown Court for a trial. A plea hearing will be heard on June 16. He was granted unconditional bail.
Sussex Police previously said: “McCann is suspended from duty. The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”