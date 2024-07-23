Tearful Gosport dad accused of helping murdering son left in disbelief at killing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Gosport dad accused of helping his murdering son broke down in tears as he recalled the moment he heard about the killing.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 22 year-old man in the early hours of Friday, November 24, where officers were called to Keyes Road, Bridgemary, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (241123-2101)

Peter West, 43, of Fisgard Road, told jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court how his head was “spinning” when he received a call letting him know his son Tommy West, 18, had murdered Levi Kent, 22.

Tommy West, 18, has admitted murder, robbery and possession of a blade following the frenzied cocaine robbery on Levi. Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, denies murder and possession of a blade but has admitted robbery. He declined to give evidence on Tuesday morning for the start of the defence case.

Levi was repeatedly stabbed by Tommy West after being lured to shops behind Nobes Avenue after 2am on November 24 having refused to defer payment on a deal. The victim was knifed in his Vauxhall Corsa before attempting to escape and crashing his car into a wall and garages. Levi was then chased into Keyes Road before he was set upon again.

Peter West, giving evidence, told the court how his biological son Tommy West was “close” to his half-brother Aiden West. The brothers have the same mother Joanne West, who is still married to Peter West but has not been in a relationship with him for 13 years.

Despite their fractured relationship, Peter West told jurors he allowed Aiden West over to his house for dinner and to stay two days before the murder after being “begged” by Tommy West. “I had no reason to think anything untoward was going to happen,” he told the court, with the evening passing off without incident.

Levi Kent, 22, of Gosport, died form his injuries after police found him seriously assaulted in Keyes Road, Bridgemary, on November 24. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Sarah Standing.

Despite revealing he knew the brothers would take drugs and get into trouble, Peter West said his son had been “making a lot of progress with his behaviour” and had been allowed to live back with him in recent months - with the dad even buying a puppy for his son which he “loved” as a reward for his improving behaviour.

“(Tommy West) got in a lot of trouble and was into drugs and would disappear for long periods. I was trying to help him find work and keep him in the house,” Peter West said. “He was making a lot of progress. I bought him a puppy.”

When he last saw the West brothers together at his house, Peter West said: “Tommy was in a really good mood. He and Aiden were quite close.”

But after the brothers vanished from the house first thing in the morning before going awol, Peter West said he became anxious. “He had been missing for a couple of days and it was worrying me,” he said.

Then on the morning of November 24 just after 10am Peter West, breaking down in tears, told the court he received a call from Aiden West’s sister while he was in TK Max in Fareham. “She told me to sit down…I said I’m not going to sit down and just to tell me what is wrong. She said Tommy might have killed someone,” he said.

“My head was spinning…I didn’t believe it at first. They have been in trouble before so I take things with a pinch of salt. It spun my head.”

Peter West then called his mum and step-dad Michael Figgins, 64, of St Ann's Crescent, who subsequently came and picked him up before they picked up the West brothers. Prior to that, Peter West caught a bus to the Bridgemary area where the murder had taken place. “I just wanted to know what was going on. I had not had sufficient information to settle my mind,” he said.

Other people in the case include the brothers’ mother Joanne West, 45, of no fixed address, who has admitted two counts of assisting an offender. Liam Savage, 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport, has also admitted two counts of assisting an offender. Figgins is also on trial for two counts of assisting an offender.

Sarah Flynn, 36, of James Close in Gosport, was charged with two counts of assisting an offender.