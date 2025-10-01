"We will not tolerate drug driving in our town" - Teen drug driver arrested after vehicle stop in Gosport

A Gosport teenager has been arrested after police community support officers suspected him of drug use.

The incident took place on Sunday, September 28, with police stopping the vehicle on Grange Road and conducting a roadside drug swipe which came back positive.

Gosport Police posted on social media: “ Local PCSOs alerted our Neighbourhood and Priority Crime Teams to a suspected drug driver. Officers intercepted a 19-year-old man from the Gosport area, and following a roadside drug swipe, he tested positive.

“He was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody. This sends a clear message: we will not tolerate drug driving in our town.

“Every decision behind the wheel matters - think before you drive.”

The man has been released under investigation.

