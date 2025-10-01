"We will not tolerate drug driving in our town" - Teen drug driver arrested after vehicle stop in Gosport
The incident took place on Sunday, September 28, with police stopping the vehicle on Grange Road and conducting a roadside drug swipe which came back positive.
Gosport Police posted on social media: “ Local PCSOs alerted our Neighbourhood and Priority Crime Teams to a suspected drug driver. Officers intercepted a 19-year-old man from the Gosport area, and following a roadside drug swipe, he tested positive.
“He was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody. This sends a clear message: we will not tolerate drug driving in our town.
“Every decision behind the wheel matters - think before you drive.”
The man has been released under investigation.